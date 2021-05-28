Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

