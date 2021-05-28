CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Trading 2.7% Higher

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.25. 68,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 32,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

The stock has a market cap of $207.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.79. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

