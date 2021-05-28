Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jamf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $35.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. Jamf has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -234.58.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.47 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

