Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jamf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.42.
Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $35.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. Jamf has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -234.58.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.
