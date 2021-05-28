Craig Wehr Sells 5,155 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) insider Craig Wehr sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $257,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig Wehr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of Rexnord stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38.

On Thursday, May 13th, Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48.

RXN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.92. 659,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,411. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

