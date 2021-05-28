Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Up 8.7%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $144.19 and last traded at $142.92. 7,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 808,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average is $148.58.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after buying an additional 259,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,879,000 after buying an additional 205,214 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Credicorp by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,214,000 after buying an additional 982,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after buying an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,137,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

