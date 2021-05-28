Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a £110 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £104.60 ($136.66) to GBX 9,676 ($126.42) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £101.56 ($132.68).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 6,387 ($83.45) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,141.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,592.46. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a market cap of £9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

