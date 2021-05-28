Credit Suisse Group Boosts Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Price Target to $30.00

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $850.77 million and a P/E ratio of 31.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Research analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,338,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $286,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,133,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.