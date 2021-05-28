Credit Suisse Group Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$26.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.70.

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

