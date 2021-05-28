Credit Suisse Group Trims Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Target Price to $9.00

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clover Health Investments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

CLOV stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

