Critical Survey: Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Westbury Bancorp alerts:

6.6% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Westbury Bancorp and Byline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Byline Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Byline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.93%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 22.26% N/A N/A Byline Bancorp 18.41% 7.59% 0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.05 million 2.08 $7.22 million N/A N/A Byline Bancorp $301.29 million 2.94 $37.47 million $1.05 21.86

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is based in West Bend, Wisconsin.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, construction financing, and revolving lines of credit; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 45 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and one branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.