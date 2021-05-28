CryptEx Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $2,444.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptEx has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.30 or 0.00052938 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.58 or 1.00081965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00097101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

