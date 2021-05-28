CryptoSoul Price Down 41.2% Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $251,116.38 and approximately $8,664.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.71 or 0.00282488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00048617 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009555 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 304,284,484 coins and its circulating supply is 298,191,123 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

