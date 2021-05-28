CSFB Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$43.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price decreased by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.00.

BLX stock opened at C$37.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.91. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$26.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 79.81.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.63%.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$57,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at C$69,865.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

