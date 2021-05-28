CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Trading Down 4.9%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) shares fell 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.15. 306,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 990,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. Its services include business development and technical; blockchain and technology program management comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing; customer development, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

