Cushman & Wakefield’s (CWK) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of CWK opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87, a PEG ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,672,186 shares of company stock worth $80,775,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,116,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,538,000 after purchasing an additional 919,292 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after acquiring an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.