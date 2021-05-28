CustomContractNetwork (CCN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,456.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 61% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $135,238.95 and approximately $2,456.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.28 or 0.00505781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000235 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

