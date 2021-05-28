CUTcoin Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $20.51 million and approximately $438.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 141,817,832 coins and its circulating supply is 137,817,832 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

