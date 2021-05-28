CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.50

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.12), with a volume of 1195403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.35 ($0.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.78. The company has a market cap of £16.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.37.

About CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

