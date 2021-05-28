Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Up 1,212.0% in May

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 1,212.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

Shares of CELP opened at $2.11 on Friday. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.11%.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.