D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,009 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Growth Interface Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 68.1% during the first quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,763,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 461,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,635,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 12.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 49,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

OKTA stock opened at $222.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.06 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.