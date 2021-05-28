D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 289 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Five9 by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 687.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $4,997,428.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,015.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,393,654 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.10. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.