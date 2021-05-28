D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $60,385,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $46,645,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth $46,906,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 961,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $17,043,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $38.17 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

