D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $1.63 Million in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $38.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 417.14%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

