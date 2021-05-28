D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.