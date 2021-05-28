D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,165 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.3% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 34,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

