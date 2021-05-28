Darin Matthew Smith Purchases 500 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,231.

KL stock opened at C$52.91 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$76.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.19. The stock has a market cap of C$14.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$901.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$884.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KL. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.09.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

