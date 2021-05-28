Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $6.18. Data I/O shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 17,324 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

In related news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $149,625.16. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Data I/O in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

