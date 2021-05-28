DEAPcoin (DEP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.19 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $28.34 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00079516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00019692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00909934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.81 or 0.09331319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00091161 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,464,317 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

