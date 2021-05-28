Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Market Capitalization Achieves $143,073.29

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $143,073.29 and approximately $4,859.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00078290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.99 or 0.00882509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.47 or 0.08991913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00090220 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.