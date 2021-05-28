DECOIN (DTEP) One Day Volume Tops $1.04 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DECOIN alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.99 or 0.00460959 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014851 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,774,887 coins and its circulating supply is 54,812,634 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.