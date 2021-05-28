Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DE opened at $362.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.16. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

