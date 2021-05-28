DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Tops $5.45 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $5.45 million and $551,249.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00062908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.00339623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00185036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00036523 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00820390 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,484,335 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.