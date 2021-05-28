DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00058908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00325933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00186461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00032120 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.