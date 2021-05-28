Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to Buy by Tudor Pickering

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Delek US alerts:

NYSE DK opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.