Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €155.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €155.00 ($182.35) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €155.00 ($182.35).

Shares of DHER opened at €109.55 ($128.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.75. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €81.08 ($95.39) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €116.93.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

