Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.
NYSE DELL traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. 166,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,884. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.
In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
