Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

NYSE DELL traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. 166,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,884. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.