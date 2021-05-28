Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,740 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Deluxe worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Deluxe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE:DLX opened at $45.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.