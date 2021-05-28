Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $108,906.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $102,642.26.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 457,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,810. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

