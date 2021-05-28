Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Denison Mines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.40.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of DNN opened at $1.32 on Monday. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 880,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 592,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.