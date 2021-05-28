DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $93.92 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.60 or 0.00010063 BTC on exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $93.92 million and approximately $122,116.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.00325037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00185464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.97 or 0.00802387 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

