Desjardins Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Monday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$357.08.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$96.78 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$66.43 and a 52-week high of C$99.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$370.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$429.02. The firm has a market cap of C$64.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

