Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the April 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DESTQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 4,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,713. Destination Maternity has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Destination Maternity alerts:

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of September 17, 2019, the company operated 1,108 retail locations, including 474 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Destination Maternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination Maternity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.