Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the April 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DESTQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 4,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,713. Destination Maternity has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
About Destination Maternity
