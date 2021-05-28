Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $84.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

TJX opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

