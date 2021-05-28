Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $84.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.
TJX opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
About The TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
