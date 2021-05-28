Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.81 ($99.78).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €77.87 ($91.61) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €74.51 and its 200 day moving average is €65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. Daimler has a one year low of €31.03 ($36.51) and a one year high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

