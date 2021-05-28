Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.92 ($25.79).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.01 ($20.02) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.59.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

