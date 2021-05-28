DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM opened at $361.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $2,357,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,634 shares of company stock worth $13,825,287 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

