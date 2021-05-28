DIA 1-Day Volume Hits $21.74 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, DIA has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00005063 BTC on popular exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $73.37 million and $21.74 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00078740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.00879343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.54 or 0.09013228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00089981 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

