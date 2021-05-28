Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DGEAF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $48.42 on Thursday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

