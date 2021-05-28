Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $264.07

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.07 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 344.30 ($4.50). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 457,834 shares changing hands.

DIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Dialight in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Dialight in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of £110.71 million and a P/E ratio of -13.99.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

