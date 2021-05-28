Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 37,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,462. The company has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

